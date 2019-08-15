ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local woman is helping brighten the first day of school by handing out donuts.
Tiffany Garry came up with the idea for “Donuts Not Drive Bys” after becoming frustrated and sad about children being killed by gun violence. She told News 4 she wanted to shed light in what appears to be a dark time.
“It’s just a donut to some people but to me this may be the only meal that they get. This may be the only smile that they get in the morning. They may not have a mother that tells them that they love them,” Garry said through tears. “There are children that did not start back to school this year, victims of violence that were murdered in our streets because of drive bys.”
As of Thursday morning, Garry had handed out 132 dozen donuts.
