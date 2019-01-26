NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- A 56-year-old New York man won $298 million for the one and only Powerball ticket he purchased. 

"Ohh weee, Jesus," is how David Johnson reacted when he was presented with his winnings on Friday.

"I was so happy I didn't know what to do with myself," Johnson said. 

The truck driver plans to buy his dream Porsche and a new home for his family. 

