ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you have trouble seeing the lines along the highways and interstates in the St. Louis area?
For months we’ve heard complaints about the striping, and we went to MoDOT to ask questions about how to fix the striping. One of their engineers admitted it was a problem.
“I’m not going to kid you, stripes are tough to see particularly in the night when it’s raining,” MoDOT Engineer Brian Umfleet said.
We took video while driving westbound on I-44 on a rainy night. You can see broken white lines but they are faint in many spots.
MoDOT said Midwest winters are partly to blame.
"The plows do a great job of removing the snow and the ice, they are tough on the stripes. We're trying to find something that stands up to the plows, we haven't found that yet," Umfleet said.
Umfleet is talking about the glass beads that MoDOT mixes into the paint that makes the stripes reflective.
He said it's the best economical solution but the reflectivity doesn't last long.
"On the interstates our goal is to restripe them at least once a year. When we get out to some of our lower volume routes in rural areas, we measure the reflectivity of the striping and if we can we do those once every other year," Umfleet said.
Across the river in Illinois, Joe Monroe with IDOT said they also use the paint-glass bead mixture but only on less traveled roads. He said on the highly traveled interstates, they use a product called, groove tape. That comes at a higher cost but is supposed to last longer.
However, when we drove I-55 northbound some of the markings were hard to see.
We also saw problems in the city of St. Louis with lines on Kingshighway that are hard to see.
While the lines on the roads are one issue, there’s another issue with the big green signs you often see while traveling on the interstates. Many are in very bad shape, especially on I-44. MoDOT said they have a plan for those.
"We have identified a number of them that have failed." Umfleet said.
Beginning this month, MoDOT will replace the failed signs along I-44 from Franklin County into the city of St. Louis. It's a $2 million project but drivers believe it's money well spent.
Usually, MoDOT and IDOT start their annual restriping programs in mid to late March.
Both departments have hotlines that you can call to report any problem spots on the roads.
For MoDOT: 314-275-1500
For IDOT: 1-800-452-4368
