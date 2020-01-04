ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is moving their global headquarters to downtown St. Louis Saturday.
The company will move the headquarters from its current location in the suburb of Overland to a site near Union Station at 415 S. 18th Street.
In honor of the grand opening, the first 50 customers will get a prize after doors open at 10 a.m.
"We are from St Louis, we are so proud to be part of St. Louis' history. And so we really feel like this is the turning point for the city and this where the future begins and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of that," said Emily Fuhrman of Build-A-Bear Workshop.
Mascots Fredbird and Louie will be floating around the store and taking pictures with customers.
“We have been looking for a unique location that meets an extensive list of requirements for several years; one that would allow us to develop space that supports our strategic goals and business evolution as we pivot from an experiential retailer to a global, branded intellectual property company,” said Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop.
Check out the St. Louis themed wall and custom @ArchApparelSTL gear! So adorable! @KMOV @buildabear pic.twitter.com/Llni4rHdNh— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) January 4, 2020
“The location is adjacent to Union Station, which has a unique position in St. Louis history as well as its future as it transforms into a high-profile tourist destination and we are excited to anchor the southern end of this new development. We are thrilled to be joining the thriving business community in downtown St. Louis and look forward to offering world-class facilities for our associates and business partners," he added.
At the new location, Build-A-Bear plans to have a store, radio station and other experiential elements in the future.
