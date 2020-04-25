FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As coronavirus cases continue to climb across Missouri, a growing list of events have been canceled or postponed.
And now the Franklin County Fair can be added to it.
The Franklin County Fair Board decided to cancel the 2020 Fair as a safety precaution.
“This is very disappointing for many of us, but due to the COVID-19 situation, ever-changing circumstances and recommendations, it is the safest decision for our community,” the board wrote.
The committee said they are looking forward to a 2021 fair and hope to have other events to celebrate the community later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.