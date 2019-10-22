FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper hopped into action to reunite an escaped kangaroo with its owner Monday night.
“Troopers see many things during their career and this is one to remember,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper C tweeted.
Trooper H. Hoemann reportedly found the kangaroo in Franklin County and was able to safety return him to his owner.
There was an escape last night in Franklin Co, but not what you would expect. Troopers see many things during their career and this is one to remember. A kangaroo escaped from his home and Trooper H. Hoemann was able to find him and return him safely to his owner. 🦘❤️👮♂️ pic.twitter.com/pUPU6R8cTt— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) October 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.