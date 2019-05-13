GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East family is searching for answers after they said their home was ripped apart.
Jessica Clark said she started renting a home on Winter Green Drive in September. Prior to moving in with her two children, Clark said the home was inspected by the Village of Glen Carbon and approved. Almost nine months later, Clark said her home is falling apart.
“This is not livable, this is not safe for my kids,” said Clark.
Clark said her home has leaked on and off for months; she says she reached her breaking point two weeks ago when rain started pouring in. The single mother said she called the property manager, who promised to fix the problem but instead, ripped off the siding and left her with an even bigger mess.
“[There’s] a ton of damage, a lot of heartache, I’m not getting any answers,” Clark said.
Clark said the exposed insulation and electrical wires are inviting bugs and rain into her home. She said she’s called the property owner and manager multiple times and can’t reach anyone.
Clark said Glen Carbon issued a "stop work" order because the property owner didn’t get a permit to start construction. News 4 tried calling the property owner and was hung up on.
The Glen Carbon Building Department said they inspected the property and declared the home unfit to live in. The building inspector said the condition of the home was not in the same condition it was in September when he approved it. The Building Department is in the process of determining the overall condition of the unit.
As she waits for answers, Clark said she can’t afford to move or find another place to live.
“My biggest concern is that my kids and I don’t have anywhere to go,” said Clark.
