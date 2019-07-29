FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for two suspects after an early morning carjacking and shooting in Fenton.
St. Louis County police said before 3:45 a.m. Monday, two suspects met with a man and woman outside of the Phillips 66 at Gravois Bluffs and Highway 141. The four people talked and then moved to the back of the business.
“That leads me to believe this is not random,” St. Louis County Police Sgt. Ben Granda said. “Now, we don’t know if there is any type of relationship between the parties involved. Again, that’ll also be something our detectives try to identify.”
The man and woman were shot and taken to the hospital during the carjacking. The male victim was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in stable condition later in the morning.
Just over an hour after the crimes were reported, a large police presence was seen outside of the gas station and near West Watson and Gravois.
Sgt. Granda said the police presence at West Watson and Gravois was because the white car taken in the carjacking was stopped in the area of Highway 30 and West Watson Road. He said a single suspect left the car and walked through the tree line into Minnie Ha Ha Park. Officers then set up a containment around the park and brought in an air unit and K9 unit to search for the suspect.
The suspect is described as being “armed and dangerous” but Sgt. Granda said he does not believe the suspect is a threat to the public. St. Louis County police urged people to avoid the area surrounding and including Minnie Ha Ha Park at 801 Old Gravois Road while their investigating was underway.
Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police said the park had reopened but the search was continuing for the two suspects. Police said they believe the suspect broke the containment or escaped before it was established.
“We’re working the best that we possibly can to address this and apprehend this armed and dangerous individual,” Sgt. Granda said. “This is not a cause for alarm, there is some type of dialogue or some type of relationship here present between the parties involved. So, this is not random, this is not something that would cause me or my family alarm if we lived in this area or patronized these businesses.”
No suspects were in custody as of 9 a.m., police said. The second suspect left the gas station scene in a dark-colored car but police had no further information on where he went.
Sgt. Granda told News 4 they will be looking for surveillance video and if it can help in the investigating they will release it to the public.
The Sunset Hills Police Department, Kirkwood Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have assisted St. Louis County police in their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.
