ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The newest Cardinal, interestingly, is also the longest-tenured one.

When the Cardinals held a Zoom press conference to discuss the signing of franchise cornerstone Yadier Molina to a one-year contract Tuesday, the 38-year-old catcher expressed his pleasure with being back in the fold for another championship pursuit in St. Louis.

It's like he never left.

Molina officially re-signed with the team Monday night following a free agency period that seemed to drag on uncomfortably long—and that wasn't just the impression from the fan base.

"There were a couple teams. They were serious about it," Molina said of his suitors in free agency. "But I was hoping for St. Louis to step up and to put something on the table. And that's what they did."

"Obviously, my first choice was here, St. Louis. That's the place I want to be, that's the place I want to finish my career. I was waiting for them, that's why we took so long."

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak knew all along he and the team wanted No. 4 back behind the plate for St. Louis this season. But the ongoing pandemic had the Cardinals clearly conscious of the budget heading into a new season. Mozeliak discussed Monday how the Cardinals had several balls in the air throughout this winter as they sought to retain important pieces of their core while simultaneously orchestrating a blockbuster deal for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

It was a tricky balancing act for the front office, but one that Mozeliak is thankful concluded with all the pieces falling successfully into place.

"I wish this all happened two months ago," Mozeliak said. "It really was a slow off-season. A lot of things, for us, were slow to develop. You may recall right when the season ended, people asked me how I thought the off-season would go. I said, 'Look, goal number one is to re-sign Yadi. Goal number two is to re-sign Waino. And then we'll see what else could possibly happen.'

"Obviously, the Arenado deal was pretty time-consuming. Because obviously the importance of adding all three was very logical. So to have it all come together at the end—with Yadi, it's not how I would draw up my off-season if I could do it over again—but the outcome is what we wanted, so we're pleased with it.

"We were hopeful that this could get done, but when someone is out in free agency, there's only so much you can control. We're just lucky that we have two players that are extremely loyal to this organization and want to be here. That was a big help, I'm sure."

Though Molina and the Cardinals both would have preferred a deal to come together more quickly, the environment surrounding the pandemic complicated matters. Molina described the process as being tough on him mentally as he waited on the Cardinals to hop into the fray with their offer. Still, his confidence never faded that he'd be back where he belonged when his free agency eventually concluded.

"Not really doubt, but when you're in free agency, anything can happen," Molina said. "It's a process that you don't want to experience but at the same time, you want to experience. It was a slow process but I never had a doubt. I knew this day would come. I was suspecting early, sooner, but I'm ready to go back to St. Louis."

Normally by this time on the calendar, Molina is already present at the Cardinals facilities in Jupiter, Florida ahead of spring training. Because his free agent status lingered into February, however, the nine-time Gold Glover found other ways to stay sharp in the off-season.

With his brother Jose Molina managing Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series in Puerto Rico, Yadi decided to participate for his home country for one simple reason: his love of the game.

"I decided to play (winter) ball because I really wanted to," Molina said. "There's nothing about free agency. I understand the teams know what I can bring to the table, but the winter ball, i was doing nothing here at home. My brother was managing one of the teams over there. I was like, 'Why not?' Why not enjoy my brother, have fun? My mom can watch that and stream that, too. I played baseball here, but it had nothing to do with my free agency. It was just, I really wanted to."

With Molina's new contract with the Cardinals being only for 2021—at a reported rate of $9 million for the season—questions about the longevity of Molina's future in Major League Baseball are natural. Though Molina had previously desired a two-year contract to continue in big-league career, he's shifted gears in the wake of his new deal to focus solely on the season ahead with St. Louis.

"Health is number one," Molina said. "If I'm healthy, we consider going to play one more year. But we're going year-by-year, obviously, right now. That's the type of contract we are. But I'm concentrating on this year, man. We've got a great team. I'm excited to be on this team with a bunch of great players. I'm concentrating on this year. Hopefully we stay healthy and we can win a championship this year. After that, we look and see and decide what the future is."

The Cardinals first Spring Training workout day for pitchers and catchers is scheduled for just over one week away, on February 17. Now that his free agency is over, Molina is ready to get to Jupiter—he joked that he hopes he'll be able to secure housing there for the spring—and help his team pursue a World Series Championship in the city he's represented for his entire MLB life.

"It was fun to be part of the free-agent process," Molina said. "But my mind always was, St. Louis first choice. We did everything we could to get the deal done.

"This is my home. I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to be back."

