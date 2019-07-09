WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT crews are cleaning off Route 67 in the West Alton area, but the lower southbound lanes are still under floodwaters and some locals said those lanes are often covered, affecting commutes and businesses.
Erika Meyers owns Captain Jim's Fireworks along the low-lying southbound lanes of 67 and there has been no access to her store for months now.
The floodwaters forced the closure of the southbound lanes and converted northbound lanes into two-way traffic, and no left turns were added. Her business took a hit around the Fourth of July celebrations.
"A very big hit," Meyers said. "A very, very big hit."
Now, MoDOT has a $3 million project in place to fix the problem.
"To prevent this from happening is good news," local driver Ferral Howell said. "This is just unacceptable in the 21st century. We need to fix it."
The project will haul tons of dirt to raise the lanes from their current height. About a mile and a half will be raised. In some areas, the road will need to be elevated several feet to be on the same elevation as the northbound.
"I will be glad to see that elevated," Meyers said. "That will help with the traffic situation ... but I think it's gonna be a long process as far as construction goes."
MoDOT hopes to have a construction company under contract by late 2020 and start working by early 2021.
