ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Among the thousands of fans who camped out on Market Street Monday evening, one family traveled miles and miles to watch the St. Louis Blues make history.
They hit the road with a puppet once made for their relative Mark Reeds, who played with the Blues in the 1980s.
"He played for the Blues for seven years and we're here to see a championship," Mark Reeds' brother Don Reeds said.
Mark Reeds lost his life to cancer in 2015 but his legacy is very much alive for the Reeds family.
"Mark's with us all the time," Don Reeds' wife Joanne said. "This is his memorial."
