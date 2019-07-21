BENNINGTON, Vt. (CNN.com) -- A naked Pennsylvania man was caught on camera walking into a Vermont specialty grocery store and asking for coffee.
The Bringing You Vermont grocery store captured the incident on security camera footage. In the footage, the man casually walks into the store, asks where the coffee is, and strolls out with his java.
Ryan Hassett, who owns the store, said his daughter was working at the register when it happened. "My daughter directed him to where the coffee was. He got a cup of coffee," he said.
The man then lingered for a while after.
"He asked if there was a good place to go swimming. She directed him toward a swimming area. He paid for his coffee and out the door he went," said Hassett.
Though it is not illegal to be naked in Bennington, Vt., Hassett hopes there won't be a wave of nude customers. "I have no problem with somebody acting natural and stuff. I'm not encouraging people to come into our establishment au naturel," he said.
The event gave the tiny shop some free publicity, albeit for a strange reason. "It's great to get Bringing You Vermont's name out there, but this is definitely a first for us," said Hassett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.