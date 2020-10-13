ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis SC is laying the groundwork for front office as well as their stadium, announcing the hiring Khalia Collier as their new VP of community relations Monday.
The St. Louis native is no stranger to the local sports scene. In 2011, she launched the St. Louis Surge women's basketball team as the owner and general manager.
She will remain the owner of the team but will now shift her focus to her new role with the soccer club.
"Everything I've done up until this point has prepared me for this new role.," said Collier. "I think that those who know me, who know my passion for the city of St. Louis, know my philosophy of really engaging with the community in a different, more grassroots format. This is perfect. "
St. Louis SC owner Carolyn Kindle-Betz was a fan of Collier's, noticing how she used the St. Louis Surge to engage with the community. With the hype surrounding the new MLS team, it was a perfect opportunity for someone as community-focused as Collier to channel that community enthusiasm.
"Really after I thought about it, it was a win-win," said Collier. "This is a dream job for me to be able to come in on the ground level as we build this brand and establish a foundation here in the city. I couldn't think of a better place to be."
With St. Louis SC being the first MLS franchise majority-owned by women, Collier jumped on the opportunity to be a part of history.
"That's why I'm here today," said Collier. "This is just a dream job to be a part of making history and really putting women in leadership in sports to where we're seeing these trails being blazed at a whole other level in St. Louis."
While we're still a couple of years away from the inaugural 2023 season, Collier plans to start listening to the community's wants and needs with the soccer club.
"This is a marathon, not a sprint. We want to be very intentional with the community events," said Collier. "How we outline our timeline of engaging with our fanbase we're going to be really focused on our youth academy."
