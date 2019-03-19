EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an Edwardsville couple.

Zachary Capers, 23, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He was arrested on Sunday for an outstanding warrant for a different incident.

Michael Ladd, 79, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, were found dead inside their home on North Kansas Monday morning after police arrived for a wellness check.

Police said Capers stabbed both of them.

There was "absolutely no connection" between the Ladds and the suspect, according to investigators.

"This is a brutal, heinous crime," proclaimed Tom Gibbons, Madison County State's Attorney, who added the only reason they will be pursuing life in prison is "because I don't have the death penalty available to me. If I did, we would pursue the death penalty."

Lois was a chiropractor and Michael was contractor. Police believe they were murdered Saturday night.

"These were absolutely innocent, wonderful people," Gibbons said. "This is a loss that will be personal to so many of us, most especially their family, and from which we'll never fully recover."

Police say Capers did not know Michael or Lois. He is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.