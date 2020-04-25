ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says measures such as social distancing and lockdowns have “averted what was possibly a worst-case scenario” in the St. Louis area.
Dr. Alex Garza says the spread of the virus is decreasing in the St. Louis region, adding that this week could be the peak when it comes to the number of cases. He said the peak will not be like a mountain but more like the crest of a hill.
As of Saturday, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped from 701 to 652; the number of patients in the ICU also dropped from 168 to 159; however, the number of patients on ventilators rose from 114 to 118.
“Over the past several weeks, our community came together to flatten the curve, and that has averted what was possibly a worst-case scenario. This has been an incredible sacrifice, the economic and humanitarian cost, people out of work, lost wages, small business closed is staggering.,” Garza said.
Garza says measures taken to limit the spread of the virus are working.
“But this sacrifice has saved many thousands of lives and that cannot be understated. Continued vigilance in following social distancing guidelines is necessary to slow the infections, and to gradually and safely bring our economy back online,” he said.
Forty eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from local hospitals Saturday, 1,082 COVID-19 patients have been discharged since early March.
