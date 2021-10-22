ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of family and friends came together in north St. Louis City Friday evening to honor the life of a young woman killed in a quadruple shooting.

Isis Mahr was killed on October 17. She was 19 years old. St. Louis police responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Ave just before 1:30 a.m. Three other young people were shot, but Isis was found dead when police arrived.

Isis’ loved ones released blue and pink balloons - Isis’ favorite colors - on the Whol Recreation Center’s baseball field. Isis would come to Wohl Center to mentor young kids, one of the many signs of how giving and passionate she was about helping others.

“She was a young lady who stood out among the crowd because she was always trying to help somebody. When she was killed, she was giving someone a ride,” said Brenda Mahr, Isis’ grandmother. “Always willing to reach out and help other people.”

She said her granddaughter was working to become a nurse in the future.

“I really felt that she would very likely walk in my footsteps. I really thought that she’d be a leader wherever she went in her career,” Brenda Mahr said.

“Genuine, honest love, just a big heart,” Atif Mahr said, Isis’ father. “That was my best friend.”

Atif Mahr does not want the St. Louis community to accept the kind of violence that took his daughter as normal.

“That would be what my daughter would hope, expect and dream to happen,” Atif Mahr said. “We’ve got to change the culture. People believe that it’s okay to do this, that this is the new norm, and so it makes you have a numbing effect to not just me, but to all the other victims of violence and their families that live here.”

Atif Mahr says more families need to be proactive with their children from a young age in curbing the need to use violence.

“At some point, we have to love ourselves and teach these kids to love themselves. They got to love themselves first, but it starts at home,” he said. “People make mistakes, this mistake cost my daughter’s life.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in last weekend’s quadruple shooting and Isis’ death.