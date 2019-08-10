ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a lot less trash in one area of North City thanks to hardworking community members who took to the streets Saturday.
Around 240 people helped clean up the Hodiamont Tracks with Let's Clean Up & Green Up.
As a life long resident of St. Louis, Christine Griffin often passes by the Hodiamont Tracks.
“It’s extremely encouraging to see that many people come together to do something positive about the city," Griffin said.
She says she jumped at the opportunity to help clean up the area.
“I’m one that believes in - if you’re going to complain about something, you should roll up your sleeves and start doing something about it," Griffin said.
What she didn't expect was Saturday's turnout. She said “I can’t express how exciting it is and how much inspiration it provides of what can be done."
The Hodiamont Tracks cross through seven neighborhoods just north of the Delmar Loop. The area is often an illegal dumping ground and a place of crime. On Saturday, volunteers collected more than 200 tons of trash, filling every dumpster from Vandeventer to Skinker, organizers said.
Neighbors are working with Great Rivers Greenway in hopes of turning the vacant alley into a walking and biking path.
“We need to clean it up," said organizer Judith Arnold. "But we’re trying to prove to the professionals that this area really wants it."
Several city leaders including Mayor Lyda Krewson attended Saturday's cleanup.
“The Greenway I believe is going to come to fruition," Krewson said. "It is going to be a great connector of people."
Volunteers say they're thrilled about the idea.
“On a scale of 1 to 100 - 1000. Very excited," Griffin said. "Very excited to see that kind of improvement."
Great Rivers Greenway is currently studying the area. It would be a multi-year process to build the trail.
Organizers say Saturday's turnout speaks to the community's desire for change.
“I’m deeply humbled," Arnold said. "What it says is that this community wants change. This is neighborhoods united for change.”
