ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The third suspect involved in a police chase ending in a crash died Friday, police said.
The chase began when one of the passengers exchanged shots with police. The vehicle crashed in north St. Louis County on Wednesday night during the chase, and two suspects in the vehicle died.
Police identified the two suspects killed in the crash on Thursday as Kevion Smith and Andrew Chanerl, both 21-years-old. Police said the third suspect, identified as 23-year-old De'Trell Crews, died Friday.
The crash happened near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt and Blue Spruce, which is near the border of Northwoods and Pasadena Hills.
Police said undercover officers spotted a stolen Honda Accord in north St. Louis and followed it to the intersection of Kennerly and Hodiamont where a passenger got out of the car and exchanged shots with an officer.
Police said that suspect and officers later exchanged fire at Hamilton and Wells.
The suspects eventually made their way to Lucas and Hunt Road and were driving north when they hit a truck going the other way after crossing over into the southbound lanes, police say.
Smith and Chanerl died on the scene. Crews was in critical condition when taken to a hospital.
The driver of the pick-up truck was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Police said two semi-automatic pistols and an assault rifle were found in the Accord. Capsules with a white powder were also found inside police said.
No officers were injured.
