FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2019 pursuit and armed robbery in the Metro East.
The male robbery victim told police he rented a room at the Trailway Motel on Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights with a female coworker and stayed the night. When the victim woke up around 7 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2019 he noticed the female had left. About an hour later, the female showed up with two men and robbed him at gunpoint, the victim told police.
According to police, the suspects stole several items before fleeing the motel in the female’s car, a Ford Taurus. Police said they were able to locate the fleeing vehicle on St. Clair Avenue near Route 157, but the occupants refused to stop for the officers and a pursuit started. Neighboring departments assisted Fairview Heights officers with the pursuit.
Officers lost sight of the vehicle for a short time before they were able to take one of the suspects into custody on foot. Police later located the abandoned vehicle in East St. Louis.
The victim was able to identify the male suspect in police suspect as one of the men who robbed him at gunpoint.
Charges were previously filed against 44-year-old Dwayne M. Stewart, of East St. Louis, and Deann J. Touchette, 42 of Columbia, Illinois. St. Clair County authorities have charged Stewart with armed robbery and robbery. His bond was set at $75,000. Touchette’s bond was set at $100,000 after she was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery.
The final suspect, Lashawn D. Good, 43, of Fairview Heights, was charged in September 2020 with armed robbery and robbery. He is currently serving a sentence for other unrelated felonies and will be presented with his new charges while incarcerated. His bond was set at $125,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.