LaSahawn Good Mugshot

Good is currently serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections for other unrelated felonies and will be presented with his new charges while he is incarcerated. 

 Fairview Heights Police Department

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2019 pursuit and armed robbery in the Metro East.

On the run suspects Fairview Heights

Police are searching for the suspect on the right after he and two others were allegedly involved in armed robbery at a Fairview Heights motel Sunday morning. Police say Deann J. Touchette, 42, of Columbia, Illinois, (pictured on the left), has been arrested

The male robbery victim told police he rented a room at the Trailway Motel on Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights with a female coworker and stayed the night. When the victim woke up around 7 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2019 he noticed the female had left. About an hour later, the female showed up with two men and robbed him at gunpoint, the victim told police.

Deann J Touchette mugshot

Deann J. Touchette, 42, of Columbia, Illinois, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery. 

According to police, the suspects stole several items before fleeing the motel in the female’s car, a Ford Taurus. Police said they were able to locate the fleeing vehicle on St. Clair Avenue near Route 157, but the occupants refused to stop for the officers and a pursuit started. Neighboring departments assisted Fairview Heights officers with the pursuit.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle for a short time before they were able to take one of the suspects into custody on foot. Police later located the abandoned vehicle in East St. Louis.

Dwayne M. Stewart

Dwayne Stewart, 44, was charged with armed robbery Monday after he allegedly was involved in armed robbery at a Fairview Heights motel Sunday morning.  

The victim was able to identify the male suspect in police suspect as one of the men who robbed him at gunpoint.

Charges were previously filed against 44-year-old Dwayne M. Stewart, of East St. Louis, and Deann J. Touchette, 42 of Columbia, Illinois. St. Clair County authorities have charged Stewart with armed robbery and robbery. His bond was set at $75,000. Touchette’s bond was set at $100,000 after she was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery.

The final suspect, Lashawn D. Good, 43, of Fairview Heights, was charged in September 2020 with armed robbery and robbery. He is currently serving a sentence for other unrelated felonies and will be presented with his new charges while incarcerated. His bond was set at $125,000.

