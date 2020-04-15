CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A test is available for people who believe they’ve already had COVID-19 and have recovered.
At ARCpoint labs in Creve Coeur, they are able to test blood for antibodies - specialized types of white blood cells - produced by the body in response to the novel coronavirus.
The test is not for whether you have COVID-19 now, but whether it's already gone through your system.
Healthcare worker Bart Wetzel’s wife tested positive for COVID-19, and though he took precautions, he went to get the antibody test Wednesday.
“I'm a healthcare worker. I want to be responsible to my patients,” he said. “We have both self-quarantined, but I am ready to get back to the workforce.”
ARCpoint began testing for the antibodies more than a week ago. The particular test has been fast-tracked by the FDA. It's allowed for use because the nation is in a public health emergency.
“One of the key reasons we think valuable, if they do test positive, if they're a first responder or medical professional, it gives them more comfort going back into work,” said Scott Lambert with ARCpoint.
Lambert said about 160 people have been tested so far. Roughly 90% have come back negative.
For those who do test positive for the antibodies, they are now in a position to help others.
“We're referring them to places like Mercy and others where they can go donate plasma to others,” Lambert said.
To be tested you must not have any symptoms for seven days and you must make an appointment.
The cost is $195 but $175 for those in healthcare and first responders. Results are available within 24 to 48 hours.
