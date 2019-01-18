SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in South City say two suspects who stole a home security camera and were caught in the act on that very camera have been arrested.
The incident occurred Tuesday night in Benton Park West near the intersection of Utah and Michigan. Donald Shaver, a first-time home flipper, was renovating a vacant home when thieves targeted his project.
Just one week from completion, the crooks broke into the home just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, stealing over $3,000 worth of tools and a security camera.
“I got an alert on my phone from the security camera at 8:14 p.m.,” said Shaver.
From his home, Shaver tuned in live through his security camera app on his phone to watch the suspects as they sat inside a car discussing what to do next.
“Who steals a security camera that can identify you and then looks at the camera?” Shaver said as he watched the suspects discuss whether or not to break or ditch the camera.
Eventually, Shaver says the two suspects disabled the camera, but not before Shaver was able to take a screenshot of the suspects to send to police.
“It’s great, the fact they turned the camera to look at their faces on their own was brilliant,” joked Shaver.
While he’s grateful for the footage, Shaver says his business will take a hit.
“It’s going to come out of the bottom line,” he explained. “It sucks, but what are you going to do.”
Police said they also recovered the stolen items.
