O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Thieves are targeting lawn care companies in St. Charles County and one victim wants to warn others.
For 10 years Greg Lewandowski has been cutting grass.
“I love it, I like to cut the grass and helping people,” said Lewandowski.
Greg is deaf and owning his own small business allows him to pay his bills. But yesterday, thieves stole some of his lawn care equipment from the back of his truck.
He lost a day of work but the community has stepped up, lending him equipment to get back to his job.
The theft happened Wednesday on Onyx Drive. He was finishing up the lawn in the back when thieves swiped his blower and edger from his truck.
But he’s not alone. This week, two other companies were hit. One on St. Christopher, the other on Prince Ruppert Drive. In both of those cases the thieves stole the entire trailer.
Suzanne Swanson is a customer of Lewandowski. She posted about the incident on Facebook.
“It’s been great. Just people offering to buy him new stuff, replace his equipment no questions asked,” said Swanson.
Both just want to warn others to keep an eye out.
“His equipment can be replaced but catching the people and stopping them permanently is really most important,” said Swanson.
