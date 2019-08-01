SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for two thieves who stole rims and tires from GM model pickups from several south St. Louis County auto dealerships over the last week.
The same thieves are believed to have stolen four wheels from a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado at Kris Shuman’s auto detailing shop near Arnold. The crime was captured on video by a surveillance camera.
"These guys were quick. They came in, we saw the black truck roll in and within 5 to 6 minutes they were out of here,” said Shuman.
The black truck the thieves were seen in the video driving is believed to be the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali stolen last week at the Sapaugh Chevrolet dealership in Herculaneum. A truck matching the description was seen on surveillance camera video at dealerships in south St. Louis, where thieves stole wheels from GM pickups.
According to St. Louis County police, Jim Butler Chevrolet in the 700 block of Gravois Bluffs Boulevard called to report the theft of rims and tires on July 26 and July 30. Another Jim Butler dealership in the 11100 block of Lindbergh Businesses Court reported the theft of rims and tires on July 29.
Police said wheel thefts were also reported at Weiss Toyota in the 11700 block of Tesson Ferry Road on July 26 and 30. And the theft of wheels was reported by a Suntrup auto dealership in the 3600 block of Lemay Ferry Road on July 29.
According to Sapaugh Chevrolet, the stolen GMC Sierra pickup was recovered in St. Louis on Wednesday. Shuman told News 4 he believes the thieves crime spree will come to an end soon, one way or another.
"They're going to run into somebody somewhere who's going to be ready for them and their luck's going to run out,” said Shuman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.