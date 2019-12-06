ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Nearly a dozen people had their cars sifted through after a Christmas party at Ballpark Village.
A victim told News 4 she was going to a party at Ballpark Village Thursday night and handed her keys to the valet. By the time Tracy Gillis went to leave, the things inside her car were tossed around and others were missing.
Gillis said this happened to at least 10 people. She said keys to other vehicles, purses, garage remotes and other personal items were stolen.
None of the vehicles had busted windows or damage to the door handles. None of the vehicles targeted appeared to be damaged, which made Gillis think the crimes weren’t random.
“There was no sign of a break-in, which means it was an inside job,” she said. “They either had to have our keys or our vehicles were unlocked.”
Gillis told News 4 Clayton Valet gave the victims a link to a website to submit their complaints. She also said they waited for more than an hour for police to respond to the area.
