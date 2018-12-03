MOLINE ACRES (KMOV.com) - The Moline Acres Police Department is investigating a break-in that happened sometime Sunday night at a Christmas tree lot on Chambers Road near Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
The tree lot is in the parking lot of Grace Lutheran Chapel.
“It's just disheartening,” said Pastor Nate Ruback.
Monday morning, an adult scout leader found the lock had been cut off of the trailer where scouts sell lights and decorations. The trailer also serves as an office for the tree lot and Ruback said the inside had been ransacked.
"They'd gone through about everything looking for money or anything of value," said Ruback.
Scout leaders are still trying to determine what’s missing but in the meantime are asking if anyone saw someone coming or going from the tree lot late Sunday or overnight to call police.
According to Ruback, the church has sponsored a Boy Scout Troop for 65 years and the scouts have operated a tree lot for more than 50 years. The money raised helps to pay for summer camp.
