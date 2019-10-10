ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were caught on surveillance cameras taking more than 30 bags of dog and cat food from an Illinois animal shelter.
Gateway Pet Guardians said the food was worth more than $1,200.
They said all three people drove different cars. An employee confronted the thieves and they took off almost hitting a woman carrying her dog in the parking lot, Gateway Pet Guardians said.
The shelter distributes the food to its foster families caring for dogs and cats waiting to be adopted.
“Our organization works hard to ensure low income pet owners have the resources they need to care for their pets,” Program Director Jill Henke said. “It’s obviously disappointing that anyone would steal from a non-profit animal shelter.”
