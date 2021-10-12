CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for two individuals who broke into private storage units and stole multiple items.
Surveillance video captured a man and a woman illegally entering Storage Masters on Chesterfield Airport Road on October 1 and October 2. Police say jewelry, tools, shoes, pots and pans, a saxophone and several other items were stolen.
The estimated value of the items totals more than $15,000. The two thieves broke the locks on three different storage units and then stole the items, police say.
The two individuals first entered Storage Masters on October 1 around 11:30 p.m. They entered three-and-a-half hours later at 3 a.m. October 2.
