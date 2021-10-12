CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for two individuals who broke into private storage units and stole multiple items.

The crime was all caught on camera. At first glance, it looks like two customers taking stuff to a storage unit. However, Chesterfield police are now working to track the two down who are wanted for felony stealing, trespassing and destruction of property.

"We haven't had anything at the storage facilities recently that I know of, so this was something new," Lieutenant Keith Rider said.

Rider tells News 4 thieves broke into three different units inside Storage Masters on Chesterfield Airport Road on October 1 and 2; the facility is gated and has security cameras everywhere. Police say jewelry, tools, shoes, pots and pans, a saxophone and several other items were stolen.

News 4 went to talk with Storage Masters' owner Tuesday. An employee told us the owner didn't want to do an interview. Police say the victims are the ones who realized their units were compromised, not facility employees. News 4 learned late Tuesday that detectives believe the thieves entered through a gap in the back of one of the buildings and shimmied underneath to get into the facility. Detectives say they found cut off pad locks near that exact spot.

"We don't think they were targeted. They just found items of opportunity. Between the three victims, it was about $15,000 worth of property," Rider explained.

This thievery comes recently after dozens of car break-ins and car-related thefts across St. Louis County. News 4 first reported about a string of armed break-ins in Oakville last week. Chesterfield police believe the storage unit thefts are not related. However, News 4 also found headlines from dozens of cities across the country where storage unit thefts are happening. As of now, there's no explanation for this trend.

Suspect raises gun to security camera during South County break-in Heavily-armed suspects were caught on camera breaking into cars in garages in south St. Louis County. This one family was shocked by what they saw, as they became the latest victims to an increase in break-ins and thefts across the St. Louis region.

"Make sure you check your storage units, if you have something like that, once in a while. We had to call a couple of the victims because they weren't even aware, which isn't their fault, but you know, it's a good thing to check on those things," Rider said.

Chesterfield Police are asking for your help to identify the two suspects who broke into Storage Masters in early October. If you have information call 636-537-3000.