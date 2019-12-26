CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for five people accused of stealing $7,200 worth of UGG boots and purses.
Police said five people entered an UGG outlet store and stole about $3,200 worth of UGG boots on December 8. Surveillance footage shows the men walk into the UGG store, grab shoe boxes and then walk out the door with several shoppers standing just feet away.
On the same day, they took $4,000 worth of purses from the Chesterfield Outlets on North Outer 40.
“It’s a tactic that we’ve seen used several times and just the sheer shock and speed of it that people are taken aback and nobody tries to stop them and they just don’t have time to get a good description of them," said Sergeant Keith Rider with Chesterfield Police.
He says theft typically spikes during the holiday season.
“A lot of times what we notice is people are on their phones and not paying attention to what they’re doing so they may have their purse wide open and on their phone and someone could just reach right in and grab something out of their purse," said Rider.
An officer who happened to be in the area saw the men get into a car. The officer tried pulling the men over, but they took off.
You are asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-536-3000 if you have any information on the incidents.
