ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman just trying to make ends meet in the midst of a pandemic needs your help getting her business back.
Lin Chang worked as a chef before the pandemic. After, she changed up her trade and spent her savings on equipment to start a cleaning business.
“I’ve been furloughed since April. I doubt we’re going back any time soon,” Chang said. “One day I was looking on Craigslist and I saw a power washer and the truck and trailer. It was like $8,500 and I was like, I can use that.”
But earlier this week, security cameras in her Tower Grove South neighborhood caught a black Jeep driving down the alleyway near Arsenal and Gustine.
“My husband woke me up and said ‘Honey, I don’t want to to tell you some bad news,’” she said. “He said the trailer was being taken.”
Chang is one of several people burglarized in South City recently.
News 4 found burglaries up 34 percent in Tower Grove South from year to year.
Chang said she hadn't even had the chance to use the equipment before it was stolen.
The truck remains but she's back to square one.
"Before I even started the business, I've been cut down,” Chang said.
