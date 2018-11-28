ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Joan Gieson Ministries of Love in Bridgeton, Mo. was burglarized last weekend.
According to police and volunteers at the shelter, thieves took enough food items to fill three or four pickup trucks. The building does have security cameras, but were not recording over the weekend when the incident occurred.
Frank Gieson and his wife started the ministry sixty years ago providing food, furniture and clothing to those in need.
Their Christmas dinners and giveaways have become a yearly event helping tens of thousands of people, which now could be in danger of happening.
For those who want to help, the ministry will be accepting donations at the Aldi in St. Ann on St. Charles Rock Road at 9 a.m. Saturday.
