SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- A south St. Louis woman is out of $20,000 after thieves stole her tiny home.
Meghan Panu parked her shiplapped-covered home near Gravois and Michigan Friday night and woke up to discovered that its gone. The brown cedar home, which is 20 feet in length, was sitting on wood pallets near the street.
Panu says she spent two years building the house and planned to move in soon. She spent nearly $20,000 to build it.
"You hear about stolen cars trailers all the time but this is a stolen house. So it's shocking in so many ways and it sticks out," said Panu.
City officials told Panu they didn't tow any tiny homes/
Anyone who spots the home or have more information should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police
