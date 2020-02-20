BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East family-owned business is out thousands of dollars after thieves stole its trailer containing homemade set props for dance recitals.
Nanette Galvin, the owner of Adams School of Dance in Belleville, said she noticed the trailer was missing Monday morning.
“We had sets from… that we’ve used for the past 20, 30 years," said Galvin.
About 150 girls dance at the studio, which has been passed down four generations.
Some of the set props stored in the trailer are used for recitals every year. The trailer was also used to haul props for competitions.
“I don’t know how many dance teachers have reached out and said they have basement full of sets and just all kinds of things," said Galvin.
Galvin said one of the dancer's grandfather's also offered his trailer to transport the props for the upcoming recital next weekend.
“There are still some good people, but it’s really heartbreaking that somebody would steal something for the kids," said Galvin.
Galvin said there's no other option right now than to rebuild all the props. The studio estimates they lost around $7,000 worth of items, including the trailer.
Galvin is still trying to figure out if a nearby business caught the thieves on surveillance camera. News 4 reached out to Belleville police and we are waiting to hear back.
