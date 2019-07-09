NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A devastating blow to one of St. Louis' most historic churches; thieves targeted Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in North City's Hyde Park neighborhood.
The church was founded in 1848. Thieves stole six brass door handles from the main doors outside the church that were original.
“They can’t be replaced. They’re 121-years-old," said parishioner Vickie Deason. "If it was just a doorknob, yeah, but to us it’s more than that."
Deason says the door handles have deep meaning for her family.
“My grandmother went here. My mother went here. All my uncles went here. My father went here," said Deason.
There's about 85 members at the church.
“It’s a small, small congregation but it’s very big in spirit," said parishioner Ed Petras.
It's one of the only active Catholic parishes in north St. Louis. Deason is holding out hope that someone will find the brass door handles.
“Everyone was like, 'Oh it’s probably too late. They probably have gone to scrapers.' I said, 'Who knows but let’s pray someone will have a guilty conscious and return them," said Deason.
She says she would have given the thieves the money they wanted if they would have just left the handles.
This is not the first time Most Holy Trinity Church has been targeted. Thieves stole copper from the roof several years ago, causing a leak.
“It’s not the first time and I’m sure it won’t be the last," said Deason.
There are surveillance cameras nearby. Parishioners hope the cameras caught the person who took the door handles.
