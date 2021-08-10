SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Thieves stole catalytic converters from a car owned by a South City animal rescue group.
Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center is trying to scrape together cash to cover repairs. The owner says more is needed than just replacing the converter.
"It was a sloppy job. So there are extra costs in doing the repair, outside of just the part of the catalytic converter. So, we have a wonderful mechanic who does right by us, but it's still a $1,900 expense and for a small nonprofit like ours, that's a challenging amount," said founder Brandyn Jones.
Jones says they use the affected SUV to pick up rescued cats and take them to medical appointments. To donate money to help the group pay for repairs, click here.
