SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Police are searching for a pair of thieves caught on a surveillance camera stealing a catalytic converter from a car at a South City dealership overnight Friday.
Just past midnight, two men walked onto the Jim King Motors lot in the 1800 block of Gravois where they stole a tire and a catalytic converter off a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The thieves then put the tire on their dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu or Impala before speeding off. The Impala did not have a front license plate.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information can call Third District detectives directly at 314-444-2500 or anonymous tips can be summitted to CrimeStoppers by calling 866-371-TIPS(8477)
