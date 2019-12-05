ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cars, wallets, and other valuables were stolen from Polar Express employees at Union Station even though their items were supposed to be locked in a secure room.
Now St. Louis police are looking for two people caught on surveillance shortly after the crime.
The thefts happened Monday night inside the performers’ green room at the Union Station Hotel.
After performing on the Polar Express, employees came back to find pretty much all of their stuff gone.
Kaitlin Gant loves working on the Polar Express, calling it the best job in the world. But when she left work Monday night she felt panicked.
“We were told to go inside. See if anything was missing,” Gant said. She found her entire bag gone including her keys and her new car.
Investigators said the thieves stole from 15 other employees, too. The thieves even stole a second car.
“A larger version of my wallet that had some credit cards and things were gone, then of course my car was stolen shortly after,” Gant said.
Things stolen include laptops, cell phones, purses and credit cards taken from what was supposed to be a secure room.
Gant’s car was recovered Wednesday night. Police said four people inside were taken into custody. But the other vehicle is still missing.
Investigators are still piecing together how this happened in the first place.
“It does appear that somehow one of the doors maybe was left unsecured at some point, we don’t know why we don’t know how,” Captain Renee Kriesmann said.
There are no witnesses in this case, and police are still working to determine if this was an inside job.
News 4 reached out to Union Station but still haven't heard back.
