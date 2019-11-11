GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Officers were called to the Weber Chevrolet in Granite City off Route 3 around 2:30 a.m. Monday, after thieves reportedly made off with two cars.
Surveillance video captured three men throwing a brick at the dealership's glass door, then making off with the vehicles after grabbing the keys inside the dealership.
"It was pretty quick," said manager Darryl Boyd.
The men rifled through desk drawers, and eventually found two sets of keys with some paperwork on a counter.
They ran outside and began clicking the keyless remotes to find which cars matched.
Boyd said the dealership's high-tech camera system provide them with a play by play of the theft.
"We make sure everything is recorded," he said. "It happens. People come in and figure they can get away with things."
News 4 was on scene as investigators and K-9 units combed the area. No suspects were found as of Monday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.