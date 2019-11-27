ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- A thief stole a man's car in St. Charles Wednesday morning, but they got away with more than a new ride.
Around 9:15 a.m., a man pulled into a parking lot near the Bass Pro Shop on 5th Street when a dark SUV pulled up next to him. The man told News 4 two men approached his 2016 Buick Regal, one man stood at the passenger door and the other on the driver's side.
He said the suspects ordered him to hand over his keys and to get out of the car.
The suspects then sped off with the man's car which had his Christmas presents in the trunk.
No additional information has been released.
