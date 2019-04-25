ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) - A St. Louis man says he was stunned to find video on his home surveillance camera showing thieves cutting the line to his air conditioning unit and hauling it away.
The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, says this isn't the first time this has happened. He says thieves stole the AC unit six months ago, prompting him to install home surveillance cameras.
“Kinda sick to my stomach because it happened again," he said. “It was going to be for sale next week and now we have an air conditioning missing.”
Chris Hoffmann, president of Hoffmann Brothers in St. Louis, says this crime is not all that uncommon.
“We get over the course of the year, maybe 50 plus that are cut out," said Hoffmann. “They’re not interested in the top, they’re not interested in the motor, they’re interested in the big coil part that wraps around the copper.”
Hoffmann says that copper can be sold for roughly $30 or $40, but it can cost homeowners thousands to replace the unit. He says Hoffmann Brothers builds cages that can be bolted over the unit, making it extremely difficult to steal.
Several insurance companies tell News 4 most standard homeowner insurance policies will cover stolen air conditioning units; however, if you have a high deductible, you may end up paying out of pocket.
Hoffmann warns that some companies will require you buy a cage it if the unit is repeatedly stolen.
