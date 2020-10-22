BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- For months, Karl and Magda Gilpin have poured hours into rehabbing a historic, former law office in Belleville, Illinois. The two purchased the building last spring with plans to restore it and open up in the winter as a wine bar. Just 90 days from opening, the couple experienced a major setback.
“It’s one of the oldest buildings in the county, you can see the Italian architecture,” Gilpin said.
In mid-September they said thieves kicked down a basement door and ransacked nearly $30,000 worth of antiques.
“Tables, chairs, glass lamps were the highest dollar, each one was worth thousands,” Gilpin said.
Gilpin said the crooks cut the locks on their trailer and drove off with tools inside and the priceless antiques they’ve spent years collecting from around the country. The two filed a police report and waited.
“We didn’t have many leads, the couple that we had were not in the right direction,” Gilpin said.
After a few days, the couple took matters into their own hands. They said they made frequent stops at antique shops throughout the St. Louis area looking for their stolen goods. They also spent hours on the internet looking on buy and sell sites. Eventually, they came across a post on Craigslist for one of their stolen lamps.
“That was our first hit that we were able to do some detective work,” Gilpin said.
After several phone calls, they confirmed the photos associated with the post were taken at a storage facility in Cahokia. Gilpin said the owner of the storage facility found another post for the lamp, with a name attached on Facebook.
“That was really what cracked the case right there,” Gilpin said.
Gilpin said he tracked down the address that was associated with the poster’s name. He drove to the address and said he found his stolen trailer in the backyard of a home in Dupo, Illinois. However, his business logo was painted over. He called police and said officers found his antiques inside a mobile home nearby.
“Pretty relieved it was a good feeling,” Gilpin said.
While a few items are damaged and a handful are still missing, the couple said they’re happy to have the majority of their stolen items back. News Four reached out to the Belleville Police Department several times to find out where their investigation stands and if any arrests have been made. The department said they've made two arrests Wednesday afternoon.
