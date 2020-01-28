BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in the Metro East are investigating after Caesar Auto & Truck Repair was broken into and ransacked.
Owner William Caesar said the thieves threw a steel car part through a glass panel of his garage door to get in around 12:30 a.m. on January 18th. He discovered what happened when he arrived to work later that morning.
“I walked into the office and it was just ransacked," said Caesar. “They stole all the keys hanging on my board there and stole one of the cars that was sitting on the lot. A white Ford Escape."
Caesar said they also stole about $3,000 worth of tools and his checkbook.
"I didn’t realize until they tried to cash a check at the bank a week later," said Caesar. “It just sucks.”
A neighbor's surveillance video shows the thieves crawling through the broken glass door. Caesar said they were inside his auto shop for about 45 minutes.
He has several cameras on the inside and outside of his business, but said the power went out that night and it did not capture what happened. He's not sure why the power went out.
He said he's frustrated with the Belleville Police Department's response, adding that they didn't dust for fingerprints when they initially investigated.
“They work with me, but I haven’t heard anything back in over a week,” said Caesar. “I don’t feel like they’re prioritizing anything as far as trying to find out who did this.”
Belleville police told News 4 they have spoken with a person of interest and are following up on leads. When asked about whether they dusted for fingerprints, police said they can't comment because that's considered evidence in an ongoing investigation. Police also said it often takes longer than one or two weeks to wrap up an investigation.
While News 4 was at the the auto shop shooting the story, about an hour after reaching out to police, Caesar said Belleville police called and told him a detective has been assigned to the case.
