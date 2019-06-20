ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Thieves are always trying to make a quick buck. More and more of them are now targeting homes with copper gutters and downspouts.
The thieves often only make about $20, but it can cost homeowners thousands to replace.
Dan DeFeo and his wife are learning that the hard way. A thief has swiped the copper downspout from their historic Central West End home three times since April.
“The city requires us to replace it with the same materials that were on the home when we do repairs, so we are required to put the copper back on if you are really following the rules," said DeFeo.
Their home surveillance video caught the thief, but no arrest has been made.
“We try to take really good care of the property because we want the public to enjoy it too, so would hope that like every other St. Louisan, they would want to respect the beauty that this city has and enjoy ti instead of destroy it," said DeFeo.
This time, the couple put in steel downspouts instead of copper, hoping it will deter criminals.
“It’s sad that somebody wants to destroy someone’s home or estate that’s been here 100 years plus so they can go get $20,” said Brian Raines, owner of B-Raines Construction and Roofing.
He says copper is more expensive than other materials used for gutters and downspouts such as aluminum, but it lasts longer. As it ages. copper also turns into a trendy greenish color called Patina.
Raines says steel cages can be installed around a gutter or downspout to deter a criminal. Homeowners can also paint the copper a different color to disguise it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.