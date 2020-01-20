ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the second Saturday in a row, thieves smashed windows and stole valuables from cars of people attending events at The Dome at America’s Center. The thefts took place at two separate parking lots near 2nd and Biddle Streets.
Joni Steinkamp, of Centralia, told News 4 that she attended the Monster Jam event Saturday and when she came out, her driver’s side window was broken.
“The guy that we gave our money to for parking there said he would be there to secure the lot until 30 minutes after the event,” said Steinkamp.
The previous Saturday, January 11th, The Dome hosted the Supercross motorcycle race. One victim said there may have been as many 15 cars that were targeted.
"We looked around and basically every window around us had their windows broken out," said Corey White of Champaign, Illinois.
White said $2,000 in electronics were stolen from his pickup and the cost of replacing two windows that were shattered could run as much as $1,400. He said he was surprised by the response he got when he called police.
"But I was told you'll never get those items back. You can make a report for insurance but there's basically nothing we can do at this point," said White.
People living in the St. Louis area have heard the warnings about not leaving valuables in their vehicle. White and Steinkamp said they live in communities where they don’t worry about this kind of crime.
The next big event at The Dome is the St. Louis Auto Show which is scheduled to run Friday, January 24th through Sunday, January 26th. Those attending are being warning to park as close to The Dome as possible and to not leave valuables in their vehicles, or any items that might attract the attention of a thief.
(0) comments
