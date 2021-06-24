ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis church held its first in-person service for the first time in nearly a year and a half Sunday.
On Thursday, President of St Phillip’s Evangelical Church, Terrence Freedman, returned to the church and immediately noticed the building had no power. Thieves had stole electric lines from the pole that feeds into the building, thinking it was copper.
“We think that they stole it because they thought that it was copper but it turned out to be aluminum. So for all of their effort, they didn't get very much but damage to the church and loss of a time and loss of money,” said Freedman.
Ameren crews said this is the second church in the area to be hit by thieves.
The damage will cost the church about $2,500. St. Phillip's has been in the community for 95 years and is the oldest African American Lutheran church west of the Mississippi.
