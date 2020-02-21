UNION, MO. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Union Police Department are looking for thieves who broke into 18 RVs and campers at a storage lot in Union.
The thieves cut through a chain link fence to get into the fenced-off storage facility across the street from Union High School.
Investigators believe the thieves arrived around 10:30 Wednesday night and then spent the next 6 hours breaking into campers and stealing numerous items.
"It's aggravating," Police Chief Andrew Parker said. "It's aggravating for the victims because there are quite a bit of victims. And there's quite a bit of damage to each one of the trailers."
Police said some of the stolen items were found stacked up outside the hole in the fence as if the thieves were planning to come back later.
Investigators are checking for surveillance video in the neighborhood that might give them a good look at the criminals
