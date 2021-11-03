MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after the Boost Mobile store in Maplewood was broken into overnight.
Investigators were called to the store along Manchester Road and Bellevue Avenue at 3 a.m. where they were greeted with shattered glass and office supplies scattered on the sidewalk. It is unknown how many items were stolen at this time.
