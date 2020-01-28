ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A metal bar wasn't enough to secure a south St. Louis City burglary over the weekend. The owners say thieves left with irreplaceable heirlooms and even a car.
William Moses and his wife left their home around 10 a.m. Sunday and made sure all their doors were locked. The couple went back around 3:30 p.m. to find their gate wide open and Moses' 2011 Subaru missing.
"How did this happen, you really just can't think straight at that point," Moses said. "I noticed my car wasn't here and I didn't think I took my anywhere."
Moses panicked and scoped the area. He realized suspects kicked open the back door that was supported by a metal bar and went inside the house.
"They tore apart the closet, went through the drawers, they opened up a lot of thins and tossed paper everywhere," Moses said.
The suspects took off with laptops and $3,000-worth of jewelry, including irreplaceable family heirlooms.
Police found Moses' car dumped hours later in Maplewood, just three minutes away from his Ellendale home.
"It had manual transmission, so I was kind of shocked they were able to even take it because not many people can drive that," Moses said.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said burglaries are on the rise in Ellendale. There were nine cases in 2019 compared to the three cases in 2018.
