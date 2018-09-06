BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A thief is pulling up in the night and stealing supplies and plants from Metro East nurseries.

Sandy's Back Porch Gardens surveillance still

Still from a surveillance video showing a thief at Sandy's Back Porch Gardens

Video from Sandy’s Back Porch Gardens, which is located outside of Belleville, shows a woman casually taking things at least four separate times from the nursery.

“We kind of think she’s a landscaper because she was pushing a cart with twelve bags of mulch in it, and that’s really heavy,” said Sandy Richter. “So, somebody who works in the business would be good at doing that, so we think she is a landscaper.”

Richter told News 4 that two other nurseries have also been targeted recently.

The thief reportedly left the nursery in a dark, small-sized Infiniti.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.