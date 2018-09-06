BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A thief is pulling up in the night and stealing supplies and plants from Metro East nurseries.
Video from Sandy’s Back Porch Gardens, which is located outside of Belleville, shows a woman casually taking things at least four separate times from the nursery.
“We kind of think she’s a landscaper because she was pushing a cart with twelve bags of mulch in it, and that’s really heavy,” said Sandy Richter. “So, somebody who works in the business would be good at doing that, so we think she is a landscaper.”
Richter told News 4 that two other nurseries have also been targeted recently.
The thief reportedly left the nursery in a dark, small-sized Infiniti.
