ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A CVS employee scared off a man after he tried to rob the store and threatened to pull a gun. 

The employee asked the man to leave while he was filling a trash bag with store items. When he reached for his waistband, the employee pulled out his own gun.

The man dropped the trash bag and ran out of the store, in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard. Police say the event took place around 2:47 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

